Echo Street Capital Management LLC Purchases 502 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,469 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,850,912 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,636,848,000 after purchasing an additional 105,535 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,116,762 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,584,501,000 after purchasing an additional 39,408 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,816,405 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,468,896,000 after acquiring an additional 310,451 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,483,093 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $743,040,000 after acquiring an additional 504,794 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 968,111 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $289,698,000 after acquiring an additional 49,684 shares during the period. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MLM. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $420.00 to $409.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $380.00 in a report on Sunday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.33.

Shares of NYSE:MLM opened at $353.27 on Tuesday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $284.99 and a 52-week high of $446.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $337.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $335.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.66%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

