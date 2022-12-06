Nordea Investment Management AB Lowers Stake in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its stake in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,904 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,551 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $5,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the second quarter valued at $71,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 96.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 68,002 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 33,400 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 64.2% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 58,725 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 22,963 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 10.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after purchasing an additional 6,260 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 42.4% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,501 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares during the period. 89.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PATK. StockNews.com began coverage on Patrick Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson began coverage on Patrick Industries in a report on Friday, August 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Patrick Industries from $86.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Patrick Industries from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Patrick Industries from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Patrick Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.67.

Shares of Patrick Industries stock opened at $57.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 4.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.13. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $41.75 and a one year high of $86.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This is an increase from Patrick Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is currently 12.52%.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum product; fiberglass and plastic components; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; dash panels; and other products.

