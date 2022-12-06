Quantbot Technologies LP Raises Stock Holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,776 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 85.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EPRT shares. Mizuho upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.06.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

Essential Properties Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $23.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.32. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.88 and a 52 week high of $29.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.09. The company has a quick ratio of 7.58, a current ratio of 7.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. This is a positive change from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.21%.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

