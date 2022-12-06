Quadrant Capital Group LLC Increases Holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

OSK stock opened at $87.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.18, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.19. Oshkosh Co. has a 52 week low of $69.30 and a 52 week high of $125.16.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.15). Oshkosh had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.03%.

OSK has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Oshkosh from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Oshkosh from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Oshkosh from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Oshkosh from $89.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.71.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

