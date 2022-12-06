Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys 75,030 Shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,949,222 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,030 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $58,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Nomad Foods in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Nomad Foods in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Nomad Foods in the first quarter valued at $68,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Nomad Foods by 29.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Nomad Foods in the second quarter valued at $229,000. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NOMD opened at $16.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Nomad Foods Limited has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $26.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.60.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NOMD. Mizuho lowered their price target on Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Nomad Foods to $25.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Nomad Foods from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

