Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Holdings Decreased by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 67.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,140,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,395,111 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.73% of Builders FirstSource worth $61,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BLDR. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 78,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,072,000 after buying an additional 18,533 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter worth $2,302,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 3,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BLDR shares. DA Davidson cut Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Stephens decreased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $85.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.08.

Shares of NYSE BLDR opened at $61.33 on Tuesday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.91 and a 12 month high of $86.48. The company has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.81.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

