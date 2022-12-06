Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 4,422 Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its stake in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 281,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,422 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $5,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Macy’s during the first quarter worth about $477,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Macy’s by 3.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 707,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,240,000 after buying an additional 21,400 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in Macy’s by 1,247.2% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 157,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,836,000 after buying an additional 145,793 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Macy’s by 139.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after buying an additional 85,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Macy’s during the second quarter worth approximately $286,000. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Macy's alerts:

Macy’s Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of M stock opened at $22.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.30. Macy’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.10 and a 1 year high of $28.52.

Macy’s Announces Dividend

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.33. Macy’s had a return on equity of 42.58% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Macy’s’s payout ratio is presently 13.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

M has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Macy’s from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Macy’s from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Macy’s from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Macy’s from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.18.

Macy’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding M? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.