Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Buys Shares of 990 Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,275,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,832,000 after buying an additional 72,606 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 3,919 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 9,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 390,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,266,000 after buying an additional 52,049 shares in the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $28.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.96 billion, a PE ratio of -62.43 and a beta of 1.53. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $39.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.58.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Baker Hughes’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This is a positive change from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently -165.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on BKR. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Baker Hughes to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, ATB Capital decreased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.54.

Insider Transactions at Baker Hughes

In other news, Director Gregory D. Brenneman sold 85,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total value of $2,654,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,842 shares in the company, valued at $525,975.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gregory D. Brenneman sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total transaction of $2,654,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,842 shares in the company, valued at $525,975.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 9,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $284,715.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,161,235.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 285,303 shares of company stock worth $8,816,980 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment and Industrial & Energy Technology. The company offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

