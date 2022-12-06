Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $76.26 Million Position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,658,591 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,738 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $76,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFGC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 22.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,279 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $7,040,000 after purchasing an additional 25,382 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 21.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,532 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 36.3% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 21,391 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 19.8% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,400 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 5.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,789 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the period. 99.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $26,175.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,155,606.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $26,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 155,790 shares in the company, valued at $8,155,606.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 4,210 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $251,126.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,224.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,710 shares of company stock worth $507,977. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PFGC shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.40.

PFGC opened at $60.26 on Tuesday. Performance Food Group has a twelve month low of $38.23 and a twelve month high of $61.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.76 and a 200-day moving average of $48.95. The stock has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 46.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.38.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

