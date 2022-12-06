CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Shares Acquired by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,900,559 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,744 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.53% of CNX Resources worth $47,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CNX Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CNX Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CNX Resources by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of CNX Resources by 128.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of CNX Resources to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.71.

CNX Resources stock opened at $16.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.27. CNX Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $24.21.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($1.26). The firm had revenue of $476.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.08 million. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 29.81% and a positive return on equity of 9.68%. Sell-side analysts expect that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

