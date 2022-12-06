Quadrant Capital Group LLC Grows Stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 217.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 788 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Snowflake by 1,800.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Snowflake by 6,433.3% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Snowflake by 333.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Trading Down 9.4 %

NYSE SNOW opened at $135.63 on Tuesday. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.26 and a twelve month high of $377.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $157.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $131,123.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,809,378.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $131,123.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,809,378.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $299,012.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,781 shares in the company, valued at $24,591,296.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SNOW. Barclays decreased their target price on Snowflake from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Mizuho decreased their target price on Snowflake from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Macquarie began coverage on Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Snowflake from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Snowflake to $196.00 in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.67.

Snowflake Profile

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

