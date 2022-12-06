KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Receives $66.08 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.08.

Several research analysts recently commented on KKR shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.50 price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

NYSE:KKR opened at $49.57 on Thursday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $41.77 and a one year high of $78.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $42.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently -98.41%.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 32,842,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $309,044,942.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.3% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 239,427 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,083,000 after buying an additional 12,055 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.8% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 403,045 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,566,000 after buying an additional 7,149 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1,739.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 483,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,266,000 after buying an additional 457,147 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 81,705 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 136.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 710 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. 52.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

