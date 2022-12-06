Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Takes $66,000 Position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,017 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONB. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Old National Bancorp by 774.8% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,304,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,309,000 after buying an additional 12,669,445 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Old National Bancorp by 59.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,663,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $485,881,000 after buying an additional 11,101,411 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Old National Bancorp by 37.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,378,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $546,744,000 after buying an additional 9,124,230 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Old National Bancorp by 71.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,070,249 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $295,996,000 after buying an additional 7,523,808 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Old National Bancorp by 54.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,423,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,638,000 after buying an additional 5,465,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ONB shares. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Old National Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

Old National Bancorp Price Performance

ONB stock opened at $18.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.46 and a 200-day moving average of $17.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Old National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $14.22 and a 12 month high of $20.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.85.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $461.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.18 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Old National Bancorp’s revenue was up 120.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.83%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas Lynn Brown acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.74 per share, for a total transaction of $251,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,016. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Old National Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.