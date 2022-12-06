Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 70,801 Shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its position in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,160,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,801 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.17% of Ambev worth $68,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Ambev by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 122,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 14,902 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambev in the second quarter worth $45,000. Next Level Private LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambev in the second quarter worth $88,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ambev by 21.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 26,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares during the period. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ambev by 12.8% in the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 969,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 109,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABEV opened at $3.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.19. Ambev S.A. has a 52 week low of $2.42 and a 52 week high of $3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.94 and its 200 day moving average is $2.84.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. The company operates through four segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, Presidente Light, Presidente Golden Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, and Budweiser, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

