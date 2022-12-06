Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Sells 872 Shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 872 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in Americold Realty Trust by 34.1% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 67,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 17,075 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Americold Realty Trust by 46.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 18,408 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Americold Realty Trust by 42.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 308,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,281,000 after purchasing an additional 92,059 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Americold Realty Trust by 14.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 309,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,293,000 after purchasing an additional 40,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $448,000.

NYSE COLD opened at $29.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of -266.82, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.45. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.49 and a 1 year high of $33.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.20 and its 200 day moving average is $28.59.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on COLD shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.50 to $33.50 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Americold Realty Trust to $33.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Americold Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.81.

In related news, EVP James C. Snyder, Jr. sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total value of $101,524.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,099,206.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

