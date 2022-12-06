Nordea Investment Management AB Lowers Stock Holdings in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its holdings in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 632,418 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 77,734 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.41% of Archrock worth $5,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Archrock by 4.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 30,393 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Archrock by 32.6% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,486 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Archrock by 3.1% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 49,102 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Archrock by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 207,745 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Archrock by 1.5% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 136,545 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Archrock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Archrock stock opened at $8.87 on Tuesday. Archrock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.28 and a twelve month high of $10.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.12 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 223.08%.

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

