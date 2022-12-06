Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 14,514 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,514 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in UDR were worth $2,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in UDR by 412.3% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in UDR in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in UDR in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in UDR in the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in UDR by 183.2% in the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Get UDR alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on UDR. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on UDR to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on UDR from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on UDR from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on UDR from $56.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at UDR

UDR Trading Down 1.8 %

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $808,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 984,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,821,915.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UDR opened at $40.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.72. UDR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.18 and a 1 year high of $61.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.88.

UDR Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 310.20%.

About UDR

(Get Rating)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.