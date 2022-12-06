Teacher Retirement System of Texas Decreases Stock Position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,661 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Ovintiv were worth $1,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 7.1% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Ovintiv by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in Ovintiv by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Ovintiv by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 23,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ovintiv by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. 78.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ovintiv

In other news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,600 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $146,146.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,692.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,600 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $146,146.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,692.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Renee Ellen Zemljak sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $33,623.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,958,387.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ovintiv Stock Performance

OVV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $78.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $69.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ovintiv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.63.

Ovintiv stock opened at $51.51 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.52 and a 52 week high of $63.30.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

