Quantbot Technologies LP Increases Stock Holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 326.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,062 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 5,405 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Allegion were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in Allegion by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,771 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Allegion by 85.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Allegion by 0.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,658 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in Allegion by 66.5% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Allegion by 61.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 363 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on ALLE. StockNews.com began coverage on Allegion in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Allegion from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Allegion from $118.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Allegion from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Allegion from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.88.

Allegion Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of Allegion stock opened at $111.02 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Allegion plc has a twelve month low of $87.33 and a twelve month high of $133.74. The stock has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.08.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.19. Allegion had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 59.82%. The firm had revenue of $913.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO John H. Stone acquired 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $104.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,305,625.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,740,680.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

