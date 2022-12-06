Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Cuts Stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC reduced its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,391 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,941 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Masco by 3.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,917,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,117,802,000 after purchasing an additional 688,373 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 18.3% during the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 4,870,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $246,445,000 after buying an additional 751,825 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 0.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,250,135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $215,057,000 after buying an additional 36,232 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 17.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,812,504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $194,433,000 after buying an additional 573,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 97.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,418,052 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $172,953,000 after buying an additional 1,687,476 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $51,491.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,536.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $51,491.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,536.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total transaction of $487,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,578,013.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Masco Stock Performance

Shares of Masco stock opened at $49.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.06. The company has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.17. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.33 and a fifty-two week high of $71.06.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.09). Masco had a negative return on equity of 331.58% and a net margin of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Masco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Masco to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Masco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.86.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

