Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.67 Million Stock Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,117 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 982,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,421,000 after acquiring an additional 12,393 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth $332,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 3.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the second quarter worth $477,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 4.0% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 27,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $61.33 on Tuesday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.91 and a 1-year high of $86.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $84.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $85.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.08.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

