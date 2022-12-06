GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.56–$0.55 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $420.50 million-$421.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $413.71 million. GitLab also updated its Q4 2023 guidance to -$0.15–$0.14 EPS.

GitLab Price Performance

GTLB stock opened at $38.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.22 and a beta of -0.21. GitLab has a 12 month low of $30.74 and a 12 month high of $97.82.

Get GitLab alerts:

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.05. GitLab had a negative net margin of 51.69% and a negative return on equity of 20.93%. The firm had revenue of $113.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GitLab will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at GitLab

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GTLB shares. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of GitLab in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of GitLab from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of GitLab from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cowen increased their price target on shares of GitLab to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of GitLab in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GitLab has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $77.15.

In other GitLab news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 182,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $6,307,995.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,294,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,790,634.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other GitLab news, insider Dale R. Brown sold 3,574 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total transaction of $191,066.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $890,055.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 182,312 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $6,307,995.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,294,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,790,634.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 661,702 shares of company stock valued at $23,399,217. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GitLab

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of GitLab by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,649,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973,796 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of GitLab by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,314,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,757,000 after acquiring an additional 16,023 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of GitLab by 7,180.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,925,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,622 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of GitLab by 174.6% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 961,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,338,000 after acquiring an additional 611,206 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of GitLab by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 612,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,369,000 after acquiring an additional 112,846 shares during the period. 42.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GitLab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.