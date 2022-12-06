SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.70-$7.00 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. SL Green Realty also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.30-$5.60 EPS.

SL Green Realty Stock Performance

SLG opened at $38.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -29.28 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. SL Green Realty has a 1 year low of $35.77 and a 1 year high of $83.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.04.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $162.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that SL Green Realty will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

SL Green Realty Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.311 dividend. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -286.92%.

SLG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut SL Green Realty from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on SL Green Realty from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on SL Green Realty from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BTIG Research decreased their target price on SL Green Realty from $105.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut SL Green Realty from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SL Green Realty

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 31.9% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SL Green Realty in the first quarter valued at about $322,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in SL Green Realty in the first quarter valued at about $319,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SL Green Realty by 165.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in SL Green Realty in the second quarter valued at about $290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.