Quantamental Technologies LLC Purchases Shares of 11,812 MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 11,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 715.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 67.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $760,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 311,498 shares in the company, valued at $11,836,924. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 2,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total value of $109,174.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,870 shares in the company, valued at $109,174.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 311,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,836,924. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,611 shares of company stock worth $1,446,562 over the last quarter. 2.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MGM. Truist Financial raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $58.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Argus cut shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.70.

MGM opened at $37.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.04. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $26.41 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

MGM Resorts International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.34%.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

See Also

