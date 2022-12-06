Clearstead Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 50,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 22,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 13,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Brookfield Renewable Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Brookfield Renewable stock opened at $32.57 on Tuesday. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 1 year low of $28.40 and a 1 year high of $44.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.16 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.65.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Renewable Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Brookfield Renewable’s payout ratio is -228.57%.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

