Clearstead Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Clearstead Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 45.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,062 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.8% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 266.5% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $47,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $75.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.98. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.03 and a one year high of $81.27.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

