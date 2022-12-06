CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Purchased by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $932,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 183,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,509,000 after buying an additional 7,596 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 11,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 4,403 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 4,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. 96.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $400,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,321,587.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Stock Down 1.9 %

CBRE stock opened at $77.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.47. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $66.31 and a one year high of $111.00.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 24.11%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBRE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of CBRE Group to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

