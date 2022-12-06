Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Bought by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Waters by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $467,011,000 after acquiring an additional 666,851 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Waters by 568.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 104,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,374,000 after buying an additional 88,700 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Waters by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 343,578 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $113,717,000 after buying an additional 69,720 shares during the period. Tikehau Investment Management purchased a new stake in Waters in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,313,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Waters by 331.4% in the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 54,784 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,146,000 after buying an additional 42,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Waters from $348.00 to $317.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Waters from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $340.63.

In other news, Director Edward Conard sold 1,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.70, for a total value of $354,447.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 74,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,842,772.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WAT opened at $340.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $303.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $316.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. The company has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.93. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $265.61 and a 52-week high of $375.24.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $708.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.30 million. Waters had a return on equity of 189.79% and a net margin of 23.63%. Research analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

