2,500 Shares in Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA) Acquired by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,500 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EVA. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Enviva in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Enviva in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Enviva in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Enviva in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Enviva in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In other news, EVP Yana Kravtsova sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $28,683.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 90,503 shares in the company, valued at $5,453,710.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Yana Kravtsova sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $28,683.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 90,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,453,710.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.69 per share, for a total transaction of $10,138,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,412,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,349,284.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 551,563 shares of company stock worth $28,884,989. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.
EVA stock opened at $58.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.61. Enviva Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.88 and a twelve month high of $91.06.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.905 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $3.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%.
Enviva Inc produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP. Enviva Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.
