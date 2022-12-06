Clearstead Advisors LLC Sells 92 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Clearstead Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 893 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.3% in the second quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 15,221 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.7% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 6,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.7% in the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 7,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 2.8% in the second quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,769 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.6% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,010 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GD opened at $250.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $68.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.89. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $197.03 and a fifty-two week high of $256.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.40.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GD. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Bank of America raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on General Dynamics to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.50.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

