Clearstead Advisors LLC Sells 1,247 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Clearstead Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,247 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 92,812,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207,560 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 76,816,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,880,000 after purchasing an additional 300,899 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 66,736,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818,293 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 63,375,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,327,135,000 after purchasing an additional 815,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291,284 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $33.33 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.55. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $27.40 and a twelve month high of $39.60.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

