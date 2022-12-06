Quantamental Technologies LLC Makes New $335,000 Investment in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Cable One by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cable One by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Cable One by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,898,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Baader Bank INC acquired a new stake in Cable One in the 1st quarter valued at $33,678,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cable One by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cable One

In other news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $714.72 per share, for a total transaction of $3,573,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,083,024. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $714.72 per share, for a total transaction of $3,573,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,083,024. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brad D. Brian acquired 50 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $951.11 per share, for a total transaction of $47,555.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 50 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,555.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 10,550 shares of company stock worth $7,537,276 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cable One Trading Down 0.9 %

CABO has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cable One from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Cable One to $1,550.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Cable One from $1,725.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Cable One from $1,200.00 to $850.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cable One in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cable One has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,420.00.

NYSE CABO opened at $729.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.79. Cable One, Inc. has a one year low of $620.57 and a one year high of $1,848.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $767.77 and its 200-day moving average is $1,083.79.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $11.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.61 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $424.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.82 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 21.96%. Equities research analysts predict that Cable One, Inc. will post 61.12 EPS for the current year.

Cable One Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $2.85 per share. This represents a $11.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 28th. Cable One’s payout ratio is 18.99%.

Cable One Profile

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

Further Reading

