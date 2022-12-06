ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) Shares Sold by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,604 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 829.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $164,000.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF stock opened at $15.65 on Tuesday. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $14.08 and a 52 week high of $45.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.03.

