Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $81,000 Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TER. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Teradyne by 138.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,951,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,930 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Teradyne by 2,844.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,032,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,106,000 after acquiring an additional 997,703 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Teradyne by 7.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,153,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,390,000 after acquiring an additional 927,197 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in Teradyne during the first quarter worth about $106,198,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Teradyne by 66.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 790,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,798,000 after acquiring an additional 314,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TER shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Teradyne in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Teradyne from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Teradyne from $83.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. ATB Capital reduced their price target on Teradyne to $8.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.20.

In related news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total value of $238,440.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,394,219.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $93.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.59. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.81 and a twelve month high of $168.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.53.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.11. Teradyne had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 23.38%. The company had revenue of $827.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 9.84%.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

