Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $142,000 Position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Clearstead Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,946 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Robinhood Markets by 7,430.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,217,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,334,000 after buying an additional 39,683,128 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 33,556,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,581,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203,476 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at about $192,352,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,397,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,691,000 after acquiring an additional 472,218 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,986,000. 57.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HOOD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.36.

Robinhood Markets Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of NASDAQ HOOD opened at $9.67 on Tuesday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.81 and a 12-month high of $23.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.60.

In related news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 29,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total transaction of $341,526.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 399,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,640,742.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 29,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total transaction of $341,526.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 399,032 shares in the company, valued at $4,640,742.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 29,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total transaction of $341,549.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,411,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,413,070.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Robinhood Markets

(Get Rating)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.