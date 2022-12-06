Clearstead Advisors LLC Sells 1,500 Shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Clearstead Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd bought a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,926,000. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 3.0% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 107,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 75.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 8.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 4.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. 77.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Axos Financial

In other news, SVP Ron Pitters sold 2,000 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total transaction of $85,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,340.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of Axos Financial stock opened at $37.80 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.62. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.91 and a 1 year high of $61.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.05. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 28.47%. The business had revenue of $207.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.50 million. Research analysts forecast that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Axos Financial to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Axos Financial to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Axos Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.33.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

Featured Articles

