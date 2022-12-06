Clearstead Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)

Clearstead Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,232 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,820 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Silica were worth $185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica during the second quarter valued at $72,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 60.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,737 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Silica during the second quarter valued at $79,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in U.S. Silica by 25.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,373 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Silica during the first quarter valued at $230,000. 81.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SLCA. StockNews.com upgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Silica from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

In related news, CFO Donald A. Merril sold 35,879 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total transaction of $518,092.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 200,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,890,844.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SLCA opened at $12.20 on Tuesday. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.72 and a 12-month high of $21.54. The stock has a market cap of $923.66 million, a PE ratio of 35.88 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.91 and a 200 day moving average of $13.30.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

