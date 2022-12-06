Quantamental Technologies LLC Invests $335,000 in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of IDEX by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,294,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $235,209,000 after purchasing an additional 172,140 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of IDEX by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of IDEX by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 47,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,661,000 after purchasing an additional 10,109 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,623,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of IDEX by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,374,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $249,705,000 after purchasing an additional 152,391 shares during the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDEX alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEX

In other IDEX news, CFO William K. Grogan sold 843 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total value of $42,529.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,689 shares in the company, valued at $6,441,910.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Eric D. Ashleman sold 15,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.43, for a total transaction of $1,369,742.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,325,826.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO William K. Grogan sold 843 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total value of $42,529.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,441,910.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,766 shares of company stock valued at $2,097,044. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE IEX opened at $236.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.01. IDEX Co. has a 1-year low of $172.18 and a 1-year high of $243.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $218.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.35.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.13. IDEX had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $824.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. IDEX’s payout ratio is currently 31.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IEX shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on IDEX from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on IDEX in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on IDEX in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on IDEX from $213.00 to $211.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.00.

IDEX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.