Clearstead Advisors LLC Acquires 1,220 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,836 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,167 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 285,545 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $13,023,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 29,913 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 10,458 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Enbridge stock opened at $39.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.02 and a 1 year high of $47.67. The company has a market cap of $80.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.61.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.6538 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.75%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.22.

Enbridge Profile

(Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Articles

