Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $185,000 Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 39,100.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,910 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Mosaic by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,622,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,650,000 after buying an additional 266,232 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mosaic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Mosaic by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Mosaic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $974,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic stock opened at $48.19 on Tuesday. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $34.05 and a 52 week high of $79.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 5.87%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Mosaic from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Mosaic from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Mosaic from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.06.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

