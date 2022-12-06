Clearstead Advisors LLC Sells 5,403 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,403 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 974.6% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 775.0% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

SPYV opened at $40.00 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $42.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.77 and a 200-day moving average of $38.05.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.