Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Bought by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WY. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 194,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,445,000 after acquiring an additional 40,959 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,157,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,691,000 after acquiring an additional 496,598 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 5.9% in the second quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 6,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 37.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,783,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,802,000 after buying an additional 2,112,684 shares during the period. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $31.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $27.36 and a 12 month high of $43.04.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WY has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

