Johnson Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,123 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 69.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,123 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of K. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Kellogg by 2.1% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 140,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kellogg during the first quarter worth about $1,949,000. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in Kellogg by 6.8% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 8,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in Kellogg by 11.5% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 7,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Kellogg by 88.4% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 8,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Kellogg to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.64.

Insider Activity

Kellogg Stock Performance

In other Kellogg news, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total transaction of $201,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,119,921.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.12, for a total transaction of $7,112,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,531,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,020,544,318.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total transaction of $201,712.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,119,921.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 702,800 shares of company stock valued at $50,064,712 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kellogg stock opened at $73.35 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.17 and a 200-day moving average of $72.02. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $59.54 and a 1 year high of $77.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $25.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.44.

Kellogg Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.38%.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

See Also

