Clearstead Advisors LLC Sells 2,304 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,304 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $51.38 on Tuesday. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $27.65 and a one year high of $56.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.21 and its 200 day moving average is $41.83. The stock has a market cap of $72.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 33.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on SLB. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Schlumberger from $51.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Schlumberger from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. HSBC upped their price target on Schlumberger to $56.80 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 21,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $1,172,034.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,565 shares in the company, valued at $1,786,190.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 21,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $1,172,034.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,565 shares in the company, valued at $1,786,190.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $758,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,267.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,486,483 shares of company stock worth $196,061,819. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Featured Stories

