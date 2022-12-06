Clearstead Advisors LLC Buys 183 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 87.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,270,000 after acquiring an additional 9,467 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 9.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 47,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,631,000 after acquiring an additional 4,062 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2.1% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 4,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the second quarter worth about $564,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Prologis by 71.6% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PLD. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Prologis from $183.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Prologis from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Prologis in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank raised Prologis from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.39.

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $114.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.03 and a twelve month high of $174.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.33.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.31). Prologis had a net margin of 73.21% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David P. Oconnor bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $114.13 per share, with a total value of $1,027,170.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,027,170. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

