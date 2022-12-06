Clearstead Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lessened its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in CarMax in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 595.2% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 233.7% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 410.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

KMX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of CarMax to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of CarMax from $120.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of CarMax from $124.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $146.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of CarMax from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.80.

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $67.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. CarMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.85 and a 12 month high of $152.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.43.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.61). CarMax had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

