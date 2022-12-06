Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 8,349 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,349 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF were worth $775,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 462.5% during the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $268,000.

Get Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of PTNQ stock opened at $51.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.38. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $25.04 and a 12 month high of $33.90.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.