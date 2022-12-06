Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires 408 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,261 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 132.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 113.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $88.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.14. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $77.28 and a one year high of $108.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th.

