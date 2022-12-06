19,512 Shares in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:FMAY) Bought by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:FMAY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned 0.20% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the 2nd quarter worth $393,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the 2nd quarter worth about $414,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,239,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the 2nd quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - May alerts:

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FMAY opened at $36.16 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.34. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May has a one year low of $32.72 and a one year high of $38.43.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - May Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - May and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.