Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Purchased by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,511 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,254 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 435,137 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,889,000 after purchasing an additional 82,014 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 50,584 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,637,000 after purchasing an additional 4,209 shares during the period. Court Place Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 15,327 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIS stock opened at $72.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.36. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.53 and a twelve month high of $122.06. The company has a market capitalization of $43.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.63, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.01). Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.88%.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CFO James W. Woodall sold 80,000 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $7,205,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 131,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,853,031.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 39,403 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total value of $3,672,359.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 846,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,907,127.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James W. Woodall sold 80,000 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $7,205,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 131,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,853,031.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 199,403 shares of company stock worth $18,149,160 in the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on FIS. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.50.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

